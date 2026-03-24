Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 69,992 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $84.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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