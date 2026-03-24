Keb Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $324.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $344.42. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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