Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 194 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the February 26th total of 18,617 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 222,740 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Brenntag Stock Up 6.9%

OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.72. 89,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,249. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.75.

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Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.28). Brenntag had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Brenntag to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.80.

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Brenntag Company Profile

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Brenntag SE, trading on OTCMKTS as BNTGY, is a global market leader in the distribution of chemicals and ingredients. With headquarters in Essen, Germany, the company serves a wide range of industries including coatings and construction, cleaning and water treatment, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals and personal care, as well as oil and gas. Brenntag operates through two core segments—Essentials and Specialties—offering both standard commodity chemicals and tailored specialty solutions to customers around the world.

Its product portfolio encompasses inorganic and organic chemicals, polymers, petrochemicals and specialty ingredients.

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