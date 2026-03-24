Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $161.11 and last traded at $161.2130. 4,502,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,083,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Stock Down 7.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average is $218.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total value of $11,132,752.08. Following the sale, the director owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,542.56. This trade represents a 61.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total value of $41,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,527.33. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 607,476 shares of company stock valued at $115,923,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,091,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,667,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $441,277,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $345,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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