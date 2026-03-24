Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altimmune (ALT)

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/18/2026 – Altimmune is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2026 – Altimmune had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2026 – Altimmune was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 3/6/2026 – Altimmune had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Altimmune had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.
- 1/27/2026 – Altimmune is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Altimmune is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune
In other Altimmune news, CEO Jerome Benedict Durso purchased 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $115,050. This represents a 160.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 30,527 shares of company stock worth $110,903 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
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