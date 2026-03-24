Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altimmune (ALT)

Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2026 – Altimmune is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Altimmune had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Altimmune was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/6/2026 – Altimmune had its price target lowered by B. Riley Financial, Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Altimmune had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair.

1/27/2026 – Altimmune is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Altimmune is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

In other Altimmune news, CEO Jerome Benedict Durso purchased 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $115,050. This represents a 160.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 30,527 shares of company stock worth $110,903 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Altimmune, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, dedicated to the development of vaccines and immunotherapeutics. The company leverages proprietary technology platforms to create intranasal vaccine candidates and novel therapies targeting liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Altimmune’s approach emphasizes the stimulation of both systemic and mucosal immune responses to address unmet medical needs in infectious and chronic conditions.

Among its lead programs, NasoVAX is an investigational intranasal influenza vaccine designed to provide broad, long-lasting protection through a single, non-invasive dose.

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