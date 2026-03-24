Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86,515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.9% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 825.0% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8%

TMO stock opened at $478.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $540.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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