SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.70. 54,009,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 65,117,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho defended SoFi after the short-seller report, arguing the allegations may be overblown and helping stabilize investor confidence. SoFi defended at Mizuho

Mizuho defended SoFi after the short-seller report, arguing the allegations may be overblown and helping stabilize investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyst/market-note pieces argue SoFi’s repositioning toward fee-based and platform revenue (LPB) supports long-term EPS and margin expansion, presenting a buying opportunity after recent share declines. SoFi Is Down 35%

Several bullish analyst/market-note pieces argue SoFi’s repositioning toward fee-based and platform revenue (LPB) supports long-term EPS and margin expansion, presenting a buying opportunity after recent share declines. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks compares SoFi to Nu Holdings and notes NU may have the edge due to a larger user base, faster monetization and stronger revenue growth — a reminder SoFi faces stiff fintech competition and valuation trade-offs. SoFi vs. Nu Holdings

Zacks compares SoFi to Nu Holdings and notes NU may have the edge due to a larger user base, faster monetization and stronger revenue growth — a reminder SoFi faces stiff fintech competition and valuation trade-offs. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: fintech ETFs are down this year (FINX -17%), highlighting broader industry pressure that can amplify SoFi’s stock moves independent of company fundamentals. Fintech Is Down 17% This Year

Sector context: fintech ETFs are down this year (FINX -17%), highlighting broader industry pressure that can amplify SoFi’s stock moves independent of company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Muddy Waters’ short report and follow-up claims about account practices and alleged misstatements (including a reported $312M debt allegation) remain a headline risk; SoFi’s public refutations and talk of legal action keep volatility high. Best high-yield savings interest rates today

Muddy Waters’ short report and follow-up claims about account practices and alleged misstatements (including a reported $312M debt allegation) remain a headline risk; SoFi’s public refutations and talk of legal action keep volatility high. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes and social discussion point to share dilution concerns and a post-earnings pullback; these execution/financing questions can weigh on the stock near-term despite solid reported revenue/EPS beats. SoFi Stock Recovers From Muddy Waters Report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $165,029.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 343,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,860.44. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,925.20. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,699,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,179,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.