BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.5550. 25,538,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 58,382,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBAI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Stock Down 3.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,748. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 54.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 441.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 60,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 569.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 1,990,822 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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