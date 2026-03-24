Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.33 and last traded at $54.9890. 7,335,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 10,638,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Get Oklo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OKLO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Oklo Trading Down 2.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,529.79. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,222,424 shares of company stock worth $100,739,512 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,107,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oklo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,902,000 after acquiring an additional 481,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oklo by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,265 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.