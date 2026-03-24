Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.91 and last traded at $270.4660. Approximately 6,752,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,010,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.00.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.7%

The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.50 and its 200-day moving average is $186.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

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Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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