Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.48 and last traded at $165.2170. 26,047,343 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 22,142,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. The company has a market cap of $688.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,342,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.3% during the third quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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