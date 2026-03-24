Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,520 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.6% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $56,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD is in advanced talks to supply ~10,000 MI355 AI accelerators to Korean AI startup Upstage — a potential meaningful international AI?accelerator win that would diversify customers away from Nvidia and strengthen AMD’s presence in South Korea’s national AI buildout. Article Title

AMD is in advanced talks to supply ~10,000 MI355 AI accelerators to Korean AI startup Upstage — a potential meaningful international AI?accelerator win that would diversify customers away from Nvidia and strengthen AMD’s presence in South Korea’s national AI buildout. Positive Sentiment: AMD joined the Optical Compute Interconnect (OCI) multi?source agreement alongside hyperscalers and peers — positioning the company to shape future data?center interconnect standards and remain relevant in large AI cluster designs. Article Title

AMD joined the Optical Compute Interconnect (OCI) multi?source agreement alongside hyperscalers and peers — positioning the company to shape future data?center interconnect standards and remain relevant in large AI cluster designs. Positive Sentiment: AMD is deepening ties with Samsung on HBM memory supply and exploring foundry cooperation (MOU), which could help mitigate memory bottlenecks that are critical for AI GPU ramp. This supports AMD’s datacenter roadmap if supply can be secured. Article Title

AMD is deepening ties with Samsung on HBM memory supply and exploring foundry cooperation (MOU), which could help mitigate memory bottlenecks that are critical for AI GPU ramp. This supports AMD’s datacenter roadmap if supply can be secured. Neutral Sentiment: Short?term consumer/PC action: a Ryzen price cut ahead of a rumored refresh gave the stock a near?term lift — useful for near?term volume but not necessarily indicative of datacenter traction. Article Title

Short?term consumer/PC action: a Ryzen price cut ahead of a rumored refresh gave the stock a near?term lift — useful for near?term volume but not necessarily indicative of datacenter traction. Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: multi?silicon inference clouds and broader AI demand (e.g., startup Gimlet Labs’ traction) underline sustained multi?vendor opportunities, which can benefit AMD over the medium term but also increase competitive complexity. Article Title

Industry context: multi?silicon inference clouds and broader AI demand (e.g., startup Gimlet Labs’ traction) underline sustained multi?vendor opportunities, which can benefit AMD over the medium term but also increase competitive complexity. Negative Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded Nvidia and Broadcom and explicitly advised owning NVDA/AVGO while avoiding AMD — that analyst stance increases selling pressure/relative underweight flows and is an immediate headwind for sentiment. Article Title Article Title

Bernstein upgraded Nvidia and Broadcom and explicitly advised owning NVDA/AVGO while avoiding AMD — that analyst stance increases selling pressure/relative underweight flows and is an immediate headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: HBM supply constraints remain a key risk; coverage has also flagged Samsung’s growing role in AMD’s supply chain as both supportive and a potential competitive channel for influence — this can cap near?term ramps if inventory is tight. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $330.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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