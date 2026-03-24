Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stoneridge (SRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) recently:

3/22/2026 – Stoneridge was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/18/2026 – Stoneridge was upgraded by Zacks Research to “hold”.

3/16/2026 – Stoneridge was downgraded by Barrington Research from “outperform” to “market perform”.

3/14/2026 – Stoneridge was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

Stoneridge, Inc (NYSE: SRI) is a global developer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The company’s product offerings span a range of safety, convenience and control systems, delivering tailored solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) meet increasingly stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Among Stoneridge’s core products are rearview and side-view mirror systems, camera-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and interior and exterior lighting solutions.

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