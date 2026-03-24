SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,551,086 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 456.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,551,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $177,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,645,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 128,553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 2,758.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $394.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.Netflix’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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