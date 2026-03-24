jvl associates llc Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

jvl associates llc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.5% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $588.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.87. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Evercore argue recent political headlines may have created a short?term “bear trap,” helping spur a rebound in growth stocks and lift QQQ as traders cover shorts and rotate back into megacap tech. Trump may have caught investors in a ‘bear trap’: Evercore
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights a bullish asymmetric reward?to?risk for QQQ after an extended Nasdaq pullback, arguing history favors buying dips — a view that supports fresh inflows into the ETF if momentum confirms. QQQ: Bullish Asymmetric Reward-to-Risk Here
- Positive Sentiment: TipRanks reports QQQ jumped in pre?market trade (roughly ~1.9%), indicating immediate short?term buying interest likely tied to the narratives above and intraday positioning. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/23/2026
- Positive Sentiment: Retail?facing pieces (The Motley Fool / Yahoo) advocate buying QQQ during the sell?off based on historical recoveries, which can boost retail flows and sentiment into the ETF. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF During the Stock Market Sell-Off? History Offers a Clear Answer.
- Neutral Sentiment: QQQ announced a quarterly dividend of $0.7328 (ex?dividend March 23, payable March 27) — modest income support but unlikely to be a major price driver given the low yield (~0.5%).
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and technical context: analyses note the Nasdaq 100 has pulled back significantly from record highs, creating both opportunity and uncertainty depending on broader market direction. What next for the Nasdaq 100 Index and QQQ, VGT, and VGT ETFs?
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes remain: several Seeking Alpha pieces warn of a potential new bear market and central?bank?induced volatility — themes that could reaccelerate outflows from growth?heavy ETFs like QQQ if risk sentiment deteriorates. The Next Bear Market May Have Just Begun Central Banks Spook The Market
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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