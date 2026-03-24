jvl associates llc Has $16.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

jvl associates llc cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.5% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $588.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $609.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.87. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

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About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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