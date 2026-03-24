Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Earnings Results

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $205.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.23 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%.

Braze Trading Down 4.8%

Braze stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.08. Braze has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $70,964.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 209,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,983.92. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 7,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $125,129.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,692,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,661,355.69. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 60,676 shares of company stock worth $1,027,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Braze by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 821.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Braze in the third quarter worth $163,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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