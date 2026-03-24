Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $206.64 and last traded at $207.24. Approximately 34,437,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 51,127,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.14.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $225.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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