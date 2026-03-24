Short Interest in FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS) Grows By 11,101.6%

FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,169 shares, a growth of 11,101.6% from the February 26th total of 64 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:FEUS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

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FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

About FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund

The FlexShares ESG & Climate US Large Cap Core Index Fund (FEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a principles-based index of US-listed large-cap companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. FEUS was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by FlexShares.

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