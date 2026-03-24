Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 8,589.4% in March

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,420 shares, an increase of 8,589.4% from the February 26th total of 235 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.1 days.
Branicks Group Price Performance
Shares of DDCCF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 5,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Branicks Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.57.
Branicks Group Company Profile
Further Reading
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