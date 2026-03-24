Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 8,589.4% in March

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,420 shares, an increase of 8,589.4% from the February 26th total of 235 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.1 days.

Branicks Group Price Performance

Shares of DDCCF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 5,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. Branicks Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.57.

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Branicks Group Company Profile

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Further Reading

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 358 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

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