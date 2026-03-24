SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,617 shares, a growth of 52,240.0% from the February 26th total of 5 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of SSSSL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

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SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: SSSSL) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by SuRo Capital Corp., a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that qualifies as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The notes carry a fixed annual interest rate of 6.00%, payable semiannually, and will mature in May 2026. They trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol SSSSL, offering investors a fixed-income vehicle linked to the investment operations of a publicly registered BDC.

SuRo Capital Corp.

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