Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 465,885 shares, a growth of 20,689.2% from the February 26th total of 2,241 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 30,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.43.
About Juggernaut Exploration
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