Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 465,885 shares, a growth of 20,689.2% from the February 26th total of 2,241 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 47,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JUGRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 30,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

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About Juggernaut Exploration

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Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 9,852 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

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