Short Interest in iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) Increases By 607,469.2%

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 116,385,961 shares, an increase of 607,469.2% from the February 26th total of 19,156 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,926,075 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 6,612.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6,612.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,926,075 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDEF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 984,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,138. iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

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BlackRock ETF Trust – iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It is co managed by BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across industrials, capital goods, aerospace and defense, construction and engineering, electrical engineering, industrial conglomerates, commercial and professional services sectors.

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