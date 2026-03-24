Short Interest in iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF) Increases By 607,469.2%

iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF (NASDAQ:IDEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 116,385,961 shares, an increase of 607,469.2% from the February 26th total of 19,156 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,926,075 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 6,612.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6,612.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,926,075 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IDEF traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 984,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,138. iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.
About iShares Defense Industrials Active ETF
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