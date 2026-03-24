Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $155.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $145.50 and last traded at $142.13. Approximately 20,908,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,339,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.97.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

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Insider Activity at Corning

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Corning Company Profile

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Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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