Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Up 8.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $155.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $145.50 and last traded at $142.13. Approximately 20,908,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,339,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.97.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.
View Our Latest Report on Corning
Insider Activity at Corning
Key Headlines Impacting Corning
Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Corning to $155 and moved to a “buy” rating, signaling analyst conviction that optical demand tied to AI and data-center spending will drive revenue growth. Corning (GLW) Stock Surges 5%+ as BofA Upgrades Target Amid AI Optical Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage lift and analyst optimism around AI demand are cited as key catalysts for today’s rally, reinforcing a better near-term outlook for Corning’s optical components and glass businesses. Corning stock jumps 9% as AI demand, analyst boost lift outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Market write-ups note Corning unveiled AI-focused optical innovations and received favorable analyst commentary, which together are being interpreted as evidence of strengthening market demand for the company’s data-center and AI-related products. Why Are Corning (GLW) Shares Soaring Today
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting the BofA target raise (reported broadly) contributes to technical and sentiment momentum; some outlets explicitly tie the upgrade to AI-driven optical expansion. Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned Corning on Mad Money, advising caution — saying he’d buy after any selloff rather than now — which is a mixed signal for retail momentum. Jim Cramer on Corning Incorporated: “We’ll pick some up after the sell, not before”
- Neutral Sentiment: Some of Corning’s jump aligns with a broader S&P 500 tech rally and widespread enthusiasm for AI names — that market tailwind may amplify moves but is not unique to Corning. Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Rise 3.2% Amid S&P 500 Tech Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst commentary on AI stocks—some predicting large multi-year upside—supports sector-level flows into Corning but represents macro/sector momentum rather than company-specific fundamentals. Wall Street Predicts These 3 AI Stocks Will Double in 4 Years
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $1,541,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $782,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corning Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corning Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.
Corning Company Profile
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
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