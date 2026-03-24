ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 403.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. This trade represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.61.

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Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation and bullish outlook — Citizens reiterated a Market Outperform rating and $260 price target, citing ServiceNow’s customer relationships, architecture and its “AI Control Tower” positioning for the agentic era. This endorsement supports longer-term upside expectations. Article Title

Analyst reaffirmation and bullish outlook — Citizens reiterated a Market Outperform rating and $260 price target, citing ServiceNow’s customer relationships, architecture and its “AI Control Tower” positioning for the agentic era. This endorsement supports longer-term upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Platform ecosystem expansion — Novaworks launched an AI-native HCM operating system built on ServiceNow and raised an $8M seed round with participation from ServiceNow Ventures, extending ServiceNow’s Total Workforce Management narrative and increasing potential monetization paths for HR use-cases on the core platform. Article Title

Platform ecosystem expansion — Novaworks launched an AI-native HCM operating system built on ServiceNow and raised an $8M seed round with participation from ServiceNow Ventures, extending ServiceNow’s Total Workforce Management narrative and increasing potential monetization paths for HR use-cases on the core platform. Positive Sentiment: Investor conviction pieces argue buy-the-dip — multiple retail-focused pieces make the case that ServiceNow’s workflow moat and proprietary data make it resilient versus AI disruption, helping attract buyers during the broader SaaS sell-off. Article Title

Investor conviction pieces argue buy-the-dip — multiple retail-focused pieces make the case that ServiceNow’s workflow moat and proprietary data make it resilient versus AI disruption, helping attract buyers during the broader SaaS sell-off. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces highlight both opportunity and competition — coverage comparing MongoDB (MDB) and ServiceNow notes both ride enterprise AI demand but differ on growth visibility and monetization pace; the pieces underline upside potential but also competitive dynamics to monitor. Article Title

Comparative analyst pieces highlight both opportunity and competition — coverage comparing MongoDB (MDB) and ServiceNow notes both ride enterprise AI demand but differ on growth visibility and monetization pace; the pieces underline upside potential but also competitive dynamics to monitor. Neutral Sentiment: Ticker/name noise from unrelated firms — a separate firm (NowVertical, TSXV: NOW) announced an engagement expansion; investors should note this is a different company but it can create occasional search/ticker noise. Article Title

Ticker/name noise from unrelated firms — a separate firm (NowVertical, TSXV: NOW) announced an engagement expansion; investors should note this is a different company but it can create occasional search/ticker noise. Negative Sentiment: Sectorwide AI/SaaS pressure remains a headwind — articles and market commentary note an ongoing SaaS sell-off driven by AI disruption fears; even high-quality names like ServiceNow can trade lower or underperform near-term while investors reassess multiples and adoption timing. Article Title

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NOW opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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