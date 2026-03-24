Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.32 and last traded at $58.34, with a volume of 4902207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1696 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.
Further Reading
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