Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 49158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The firm has a market cap of C$338.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of -0.39.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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