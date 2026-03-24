ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.4080. Approximately 4,620,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,028,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.The company had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,946,899.10. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 373.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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