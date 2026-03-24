Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.4960, with a volume of 2263277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MICC shares. Weiss Ratings cut Magnum Ice Cream from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Magnum Ice Cream
Magnum Ice Cream Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnum Ice Cream
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MICC. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.
Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile
The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Ice Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Ice Cream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.