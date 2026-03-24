Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.4960, with a volume of 2263277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MICC shares. Weiss Ratings cut Magnum Ice Cream from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Magnum Ice Cream Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnum Ice Cream

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MICC. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

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