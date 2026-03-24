EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4,333.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,568 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 127,623 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 122.8% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,850. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $139.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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