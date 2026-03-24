AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 17,136 shares.The stock last traded at $23.53 and had previously closed at $23.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded AB SKF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded AB SKF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKFRY
AB SKF Trading Up 0.9%
AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). AB SKF had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AB SKF
AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company’s products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.
Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world’s first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.
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