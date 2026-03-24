LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.25), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 million.

Here are the key takeaways from LENZ Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Product performs in the real world: Company reports LNZ100 (VIZZ) produces near-vision improvement within ~30 minutes and up to ~10 hours, with early patient feedback and clinical results translating into encouraging persistence.

Company reports LNZ100 (VIZZ) produces near-vision improvement within ~30 minutes and up to ~10 hours, with early patient feedback and clinical results translating into encouraging persistence. Early commercial traction: the company estimates >45,000 monthly packs sold and >10,000 prescribing eye?care professionals, and says its top 1,000 prescribers are writing ~40% more scripts per doctor vs. a comparable point in the Vuity launch.

Early commercial traction: the company estimates >45,000 monthly packs sold and >10,000 prescribing eye?care professionals, and says its top 1,000 prescribers are writing ~40% more scripts per doctor vs. a comparable point in the Vuity launch. Sampling-driven launch strategy is producing a stickier refill base but a more gradual ramp in new patient starts, so broader adoption depends on physician education and time to build the category.

Sampling-driven launch strategy is producing a stickier refill base but a more gradual ramp in new patient starts, so broader adoption depends on physician education and time to build the category. Commercial scale-up underway: sales force expanding from 88 to 117 reps and a national DTC campaign (Sarah Jessica Parker spokesperson) is driving website traffic ~5x baseline (up to 10x on activations), with the company expecting DTC effects on scripts to materialize over ~two quarters.

Commercial scale-up underway: sales force expanding from 88 to 117 reps and a national DTC campaign (Sarah Jessica Parker spokesperson) is driving website traffic ~5x baseline (up to 10x on activations), with the company expecting DTC effects on scripts to materialize over ~two quarters. Financial and regulatory runway: LENZ exited the quarter with approximately $292.3M cash, is debt?free, reported Q4 product revenue of ~$1.6M and ~ $32M quarterly cash burn, plans to allocate ~75–80% of OpEx to sales & marketing, and is pursuing multiple ex?U.S. filings with potential approvals in 2027.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LENZ traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $282.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.52. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,201,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 320,135 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,122,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 509,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,023,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 772,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LENZ Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

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LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

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LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

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