E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 20.2% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $882.66 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $920.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $784.19 and a 200-day moving average of $674.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $785.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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