Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,229 Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF $NBSD

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBSD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

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Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. NBSD was launched on Jun 21, 2010 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

See Also

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