Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 8,885 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Garmin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Garmin by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

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Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $238.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.70. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $169.26 and a 1 year high of $261.69.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $877,538.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,811.34. This represents a 11.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $1,684,545.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 58,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,591. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 44,403 shares of company stock worth $10,987,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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