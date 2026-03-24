Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $438,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,159 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 200,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,965,146.16. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 98,550 shares of company stock worth $114,256,090 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,375.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,218.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,076.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,004.65. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

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