Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,080,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 280.6% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,299,000 after purchasing an additional 930,912 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 913,350 shares during the period. Finally, Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $145,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistra from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.87.

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Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $151.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.97. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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