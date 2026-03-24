Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 5.8% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $74,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $478.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $500.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total transaction of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.95.

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About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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