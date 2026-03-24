Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.
Adobe Trading Down 0.2%
ADBE stock opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.45. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.00 and a 52 week high of $422.95.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Trending Headlines about Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Finance turned into an AI testbed — CFO Dan Durn has deployed AI to auto-answer large volumes of emails, speed contract reviews and stress?test messaging, suggesting meaningful back?office cost and time savings that can boost margins. Adobe Turns Finance Into AI Testbed For Back Office Productivity Insights
- Positive Sentiment: Product/AI expansion — Adobe is expanding Firefly with custom AI models and conversational design tools, and allowing creators to build custom Firefly models on their own work/style, which supports continued revenue growth and stickiness in Creative Cloud. Adobe Expands Firefly With Custom AI Models & Conversational Design Tools
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights Adobe as a strong growth stock based on style scores — this reinforces longer?term growth narratives but is unlikely to change immediate sentiment. Here’s Why Adobe Systems (ADBE) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hiring in India — Adobe named Shamik Basu VP, Creative Products Group for India; a routine leadership hire that supports product execution but has limited immediate market impact. Adobe names Shamik Basu as vice president, Creative Products Group for India
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported as effectively zero/erroneous — the release shows no meaningful short?interest signal (data appears unreliable), so it likely isn’t a driver of today’s move.
- Negative Sentiment: Leadership transition raises uncertainty — coverage notes that CEO Shantanu Narayan’s departure has dimmed near?term outlook and investor confidence, increasing execution risk. Leadership Transition Dims Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and lower price target — Barclays cut ADBE to Equal Weight (target trimmed to $275 from $335), citing weaker net new ARR; downgrades like this pressure the stock near term. Barclays Downgrades Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Stock to Equal Weight
- Negative Sentiment: Sector risk — commentary about a potential SaaS correction (“SaaSpocalypse”) adds macro/sector downside risk for large software names like Adobe and may amplify selling pressure. Salesforce, Adobe Stocks Face 2008-Style Collapse In ‘SaaSpocalypse’
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
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