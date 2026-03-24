Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2%

ADBE stock opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.45. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.00 and a 52 week high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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