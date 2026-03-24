Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Holdings Boosted by Friday Financial

Friday Financial increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.4% of Friday Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Friday Financial owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $160,000.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

DFSD opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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