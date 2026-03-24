Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179,596 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 851.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 187,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 349,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,305,000 after buying an additional 124,864 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $156.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

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