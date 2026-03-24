Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.80 and last traded at GBX 35.80, with a volume of 255999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.

Team Internet Group Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.09.

About Team Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients. The Online Marketing segment offers privacy-safe AI-based customer journeys that help online consumers make informed choices. It also sells domain names to registrants and license registry management platform.

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