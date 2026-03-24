Critical Review: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) vs. FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF)

FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

FuelPositive has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FuelPositive and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelPositive 0 0 0 0 0.00 Pintec Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.6% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FuelPositive and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelPositive N/A -56.41% -45.45% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FuelPositive and Pintec Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelPositive N/A N/A -$14.05 million ($0.01) -3.28 Pintec Technology $35.55 million 0.45 -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than FuelPositive.

Summary

Pintec Technology beats FuelPositive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelPositive

(Get Free Report)

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Pintec Technology

(Get Free Report)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. It provides point-of-sale financing solutions to its business partners on their platforms or on its own platform under the Dumiao brand; and business installment loan solutions to its business partners on their platforms or on its own platform. The company also offers wealth management solutions, including a fund distribution solution that enables partners to offer and distribute mutual fund products to their customers, either under its Hongdian brand or as a white label solution; and a robo-advisory solution under the Polaris brand which enables its financial and business partners to provide robo-advisory services to their customers. In addition, it provides international installment loan solutions; Myfin, an insurance solution, that enables its partners to offer and distribute insurance products to its users; value added tools to business and financial partners for deploying its solutions, monitor and evaluate performance, and scale their business; digital marketing tools to target users, implement intelligent digital marketing activities, and increase marketing efficiencies and effectiveness; and real time monitoring tools that offer comprehensive and visualized performance monitoring interface. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.