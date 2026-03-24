PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) vs. Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) and PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Aclarion has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACS Group has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aclarion and PACS Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $80,000.00 37.03 -$7.23 million ($17.01) -0.20 PACS Group $5.29 billion 1.00 $191.54 million $1.23 27.41

PACS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion. Aclarion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aclarion and PACS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -9,517.11% -52.31% -49.79% PACS Group 3.62% 22.55% 3.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aclarion and PACS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 1 0 0 0 1.00 PACS Group 0 1 4 1 3.00

PACS Group has a consensus target price of $44.40, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Given PACS Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PACS Group is more favorable than Aclarion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of PACS Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PACS Group beats Aclarion on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

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Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

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