E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94.
Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.
Bristol Myers Squibb News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. and EU approvals expanded Opdivo’s label to include classical Hodgkin lymphoma across adult and pediatric groups, broadening the immunotherapy’s addressable market and strengthening BMY’s oncology growth runway. FDA Approves BMY’s Opdivo Label Expansion in Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
- Positive Sentiment: New Camzyos (mavacamten) data presented at ACC.26 reinforce BMY’s leadership in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), supporting commercial adoption and longer-term revenue growth for the cardiology franchise. Bristol Myers Squibb Reinforces Leadership in oHCM with New Camzyos Data at ACC.26
- Positive Sentiment: BMY expanded its collaboration with AI-drug developer insitro, nominating new targets in an ALS program — a sign of continued R&D productivity and de?risking via external partnerships. insitro and Bristol Myers Squibb Collaboration Expanded with Nomination of New Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights BMY as an attractive high?yield name for income investors, which can support demand for the stock in volatile markets but may limit upside if growth misses persist. Bristol-Myers Squibb: An Attractive High-Yield Stock Amid Market Uncertainty
- Neutral Sentiment: BMY’s CEO, Dr. Christopher S. Boerner, was appointed to Colgate?Palmolive’s board — a reputational/leadership signal but not directly material to near?term fundamentals. Colgate-Palmolive Taps Healthcare And Regional Marketing Expertise For Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Execution concerns remain after BMY’s February quarter missed EPS expectations (reported EPS below consensus) and FY?2026 guidance that sits below some sell?side forecasts — a near?term headwind for the stock until growth from Opdivo/Camzyos and other programs is visible in results.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BMY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BMY
About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.