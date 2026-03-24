Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Lifecore Biomedical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lifecore Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

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Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

NASDAQ LFCR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 251,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,947. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 1,211.09% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,461,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,839,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,694,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $5,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc is a publicly traded specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (HA)–based products that address medical and aesthetic needs. Lifecore’s proprietary HA formulations are designed to meet strict regulatory standards for purity, consistency and performance in highly regulated markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology and wound care.

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