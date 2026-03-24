Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. trade tribunal ruled Apple’s latest Apple Watch models do not infringe Masimo’s patents, avoiding an immediate import ban and preserving a key wearables revenue stream. Apple Watch ruling

U.S. trade tribunal ruled Apple’s latest Apple Watch models do not infringe Masimo’s patents, avoiding an immediate import ban and preserving a key wearables revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: WWDC set for June 8–12 with teasers for “AI advancements,” raising expectations for software and services announcements that could boost monetization (Siri/AI features, developer ecosystem). WWDC date and AI tease

WWDC set for June 8–12 with teasers for “AI advancements,” raising expectations for software and services announcements that could boost monetization (Siri/AI features, developer ecosystem). Positive Sentiment: Reports that Apple will add paid search ads to Apple Maps this summer point to an incremental services revenue stream and higher services monetization. Maps ads

Reports that Apple will add paid search ads to Apple Maps this summer point to an incremental services revenue stream and higher services monetization. Positive Sentiment: Supply?chain checks and analyst notes (BofA) suggest Apple is preparing a 2026 foldable iPhone — catalysts for hardware upgrade cycles and investor enthusiasm around a new form factor. Foldable iPhone supply checks

Supply?chain checks and analyst notes (BofA) suggest Apple is preparing a 2026 foldable iPhone — catalysts for hardware upgrade cycles and investor enthusiasm around a new form factor. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” view and set a $315 target, and other surveys point to stronger iPhone upgrade intent (supporting revenue visibility). Analyst optimism

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” view and set a $315 target, and other surveys point to stronger iPhone upgrade intent (supporting revenue visibility). Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in this cycle shows effectively zero days to cover (no material short pressure), which is unlikely to move the stock materially either way. Short interest note

Short?interest data in this cycle shows effectively zero days to cover (no material short pressure), which is unlikely to move the stock materially either way. Neutral Sentiment: Options/volatility chatter (iron?condor strategies) highlights elevated implied volatility—relevant to derivatives traders but mixed for equity direction. Options strategy

Options/volatility chatter (iron?condor strategies) highlights elevated implied volatility—relevant to derivatives traders but mixed for equity direction. Negative Sentiment: Supply?side cost pressure: Apple has raised some storage prices and faces higher memory costs; management choices (absorbing costs vs. passing to customers) could pressure margins. Storage price/cost pressure

Supply?side cost pressure: Apple has raised some storage prices and faces higher memory costs; management choices (absorbing costs vs. passing to customers) could pressure margins. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk in Europe: broadcasters have urged scrutiny of big tech’s control over smart?TV and AI features, adding a potential regulatory overhang to services and platform expansion. EU regulatory pressure

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $251.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.45. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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