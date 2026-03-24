Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.50 and last traded at GBX 30.20, with a volume of 958406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60.

Gaming Realms Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £85.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 5.77.

About Gaming Realms

(Get Free Report)

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

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