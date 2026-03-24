M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,882,000 after purchasing an additional 118,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 105,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

V stock opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.93. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.03 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $553.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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