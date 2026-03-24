Ocugen Shares Phase II OCU410 Data Showing 31% Slower GA Lesion Growth at 12 Months

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) presented top-line 12-month results from its Phase II ArMaDa clinical trial evaluating OCU410, a modifier gene therapy delivered via a single subretinal injection for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Executives and clinical investigators emphasized the unmet need in GA and positioned OCU410 as a potential alternative to currently approved complement inhibitors that require frequent intravitreal injections.

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Program overview and unmet need

Chairman, CEO, and co-founder Dr. Shankar Musunuri said Ocugen is developing “one-time modifier gene therapies” intended to target underlying biology across multiple pathways. In GA, he noted that available therapies act on the complement system and require “six-12 injections per year indefinitely,” contributing to treatment burden and “up to 40% dropout rates” in real-world use.

Trial design and patient population

Musunuri described OCU410 as an AAV5-based gene therapy designed to deliver the RORA gene to retinal pigment epithelium and photoreceptor cells via a one-time subretinal administration. He said the intent is to modulate multiple disease-relevant pathways, including complement, inflammation, oxidative stress, and lipid dysregulation.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Huma Qamar reviewed the Phase II ArMaDa design. The study enrolled patients aged 50 and older with GA lesions in foveal or non-foveal regions, total lesion area between 2 mm² and 20.5 mm², and baseline best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) of at least 21 ETDRS letters. Patients were randomized 1:1:1 to a single subretinal injection of OCU410 at:

Medium dose: 1 × 10 10 vector genomes per eye

vector genomes per eye High dose: 3 × 10 10 vector genomes per eye

vector genomes per eye Control: no treatment

Each injection volume was 200 µL. Qamar noted that choroidal neovascularization (CNV) in the fellow eye was not exclusionary and that patients previously treated with pegcetacoplan or avacincaptad pegol could participate after a three-month washout. She said mean baseline GA lesion size was roughly 8–9 mm², and mean ages were in the mid-to-late 70s across groups.

Of 51 allocated subjects, the company described exclusions and follow-up that resulted in multiple analysis sets, including an overall safety population of 45 subjects and a primary efficacy analysis set of 42 subjects based on pre-specified lesion size thresholds. Ocugen also referenced narrower lesion-size boundaries for a modified intent-to-treat analysis and an early look at a population aligned with potential Phase III criteria.

Safety and tolerability

Qamar said safety to date has been favorable. Across 45 subjects, she said there were no serious adverse events and no adverse events of special interest deemed related to OCU410. The company highlighted monitoring for events including endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, retinal vasculitis and vascular occlusion, CNV, intraocular inflammation, ischemic optic neuropathy, and treatment-emergent serious adverse events.

According to Qamar, one case of mild intraocular inflammation occurred in the high-dose cohort and was deemed related to the surgical procedure; it resolved with standard management. CNV events reported as adverse events were assessed by an independent data and safety monitoring board and attributed to natural history of the disease and study procedure.

12-month efficacy readouts

Clinical investigators Dr. Lejla Vajzovic and Dr. Jay Chhablani presented the 12-month structural efficacy results. The primary endpoint was change in GA lesion size at 12 months, measured by fundus autofluorescence.

Vajzovic discussed results across different baseline lesion-size windows. In a lesion range described as consistent with prior pivotal GA trials (2.5 mm² to 17.5 mm²), Ocugen reported about a 31% reduction in lesion growth versus control for the medium-dose group and about a 16% reduction for the high-dose group based on mean change in GA lesion area from baseline to month 12. In a 5 mm² to 17.5 mm² subset, the company reported a 33% reduction for medium dose and a 31% reduction for high dose.

Chhablani added that the medium-dose group showed a statistically significant reduction in lesion growth versus control at month 12 (P < 0.05), corresponding to a 31% reduction using mean change in lesion area. He also reviewed an exploratory endpoint: ellipsoid zone (EZ) area loss on OCT, described as a biomarker for photoreceptor integrity that correlates with visual function. Treated eyes showed a 27% slower rate of EZ loss compared with control, according to the presentation.

Vajzovic also described a responder analysis, stating that 55% of treated subjects achieved at least a 30% reduction in lesion growth compared with controls and natural history, with a median reduction of approximately 33% across treated subjects. She said responder rates at these thresholds were statistically superior to natural history.

Both investigators said the medium dose appeared to be the optimal dose and would be selected for further development.

Phase III planning and follow-up

Musunuri said Ocugen is incorporating Phase II learnings into an “optimized” Phase III trial design, including a targeted lesion-size window and an adaptive design “powered at over 95%” with approximately 300 patients globally. He said the company is targeting initiation of the global Phase III program in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory alignment.

In Q&A, management and investigators discussed dose response and adoption considerations for subretinal delivery. Ocugen’s team attributed the high-dose performance differences in some subgroup views to outliers, confounding factors, and a bell-shaped dose-response curve observed in preclinical work. Investigators said subretinal delivery would likely be adoptable broadly among retina specialists, with training and logistics evolving as more gene therapy programs enter clinical practice.

Ocugen also said it intends to continue monitoring patients beyond 12 months, noting that gene therapy trials typically include multi-year follow-up. Qamar stated that phase III enrollment criteria would be narrowed to the 2.5 mm² to 17.5 mm² baseline lesion-size range, and that efficacy measures would be included during longer-term follow-up visits.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

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