Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 231 and last traded at GBX 235, with a volume of 377557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Down 4.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 374.81. The stock has a market cap of £269.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.22.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Jemima Bird purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 per share, for a total transaction of £49,997.36. Also, insider Dietmar Exler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 per share, for a total transaction of £7,375. Insiders have bought a total of 67,071 shares of company stock worth $20,350,501 over the last three months. 41.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

1981 – Origins

Pinewood was founded in 1981 after a Renault dealer in London grew frustrated with the lack of suitable systems to run his business. He assembled a small team of developers to build a better solution, marking the birth of Pinewood as a classic early-1980s tech startup.

1980s–1990s – Early Innovation

The team created one of the UK’s first Sales and Dealer Management Systems (DMS), soon partnering with brands like Saab, Lloyds Bowmaker, and a growing dealer group that became Pendragon PLC.

As Pendragon expanded, it acquired Pinewood to develop a multi-brand DMS capable of supporting large-scale dealership operations.

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